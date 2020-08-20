Sandoval (0-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Giants. He gave up five runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while fanning one across four innings.

Sandoval allowed homers to Wilmer Flores in the third inning and Austin Slater in the fourth, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Angels. The 23-year-old lefty has struggled in his first full season as a starter, posting a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings across four starts. His next scheduled start is set for Aug. 24 in a tough road matchup against the Astros.