Sandoval allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings in Monday's win over Cleveland. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Sandoval got off to a rough start, serving up a solo homer to Cesar Hernandez on the first pitch of the game. He later coughed up an RBI single to Jose Ramirez in the third. The 6-foot-3 southpaw is sporting a 5.56 ERA across 11.1 frames this season. Sandoval could move back to the bullpen before he gets another chance at starting.