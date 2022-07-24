Sandoval (3-6) took the loss during Saturday's 7-2 defeat to Atlanta, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings.

Sandoval surrendered two runs on three hits in the first inning and another three runs on five baserunners in the third, tying his shortest outing of the campaign and posting a season worst 25 game score. The 25-year-old has now gone winless in his last nine starts -- his last victory came on May 22 -- with Los Angeles losing eight of the contests. Sandoval carries a 3.43 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Texas.