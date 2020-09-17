Sandoval allowed three runs on four hits in relief against Arizona on Wednesday. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Sandoval's first appearance since Aug. 24 began well as the southpaw retired his first eight batters and kept the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for three innings. However, Arizona got to Sandoval for a pair of homers in the seventh frame to account for all three runs scored against him. The 23-year-old began the season in the starting rotation but figures to fill a long-relief role moving forward.