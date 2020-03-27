Angels' Patrick Sandoval: In contention for rotation spot
Sandoval is among a number of pitchers vying for a spot at the back end of the Angels' rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sandoval appeared to boost his chance of breaking camp with the Angels after a solid spring in which he posted a 3.60 ERA and 5:3 K:BB across five innings. However, the delay to the start of the regular season could mean less available rotation spots as both Shohei Ohtani (elbow) and Griffin Canning (elbow) could feasibly return to health in time for Opening Day. Sandoval's likelihood of making the big-league squad is also compromised by the fact that he still has minor-league options remaining.
