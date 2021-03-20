Sandoval is among a group of pitchers vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a relief role, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels are dealing with a number of injury concerns in the bullpen, potentially opening the door for Sandoval -- or another pitcher currently on the roster bubble -- to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Sandoval has been used as a starter in 15 of his 19 big-league appearances, but with the team's starting rotation essentially set, his best path to major-league innings early in the campaign is likely out of the bullpen. Sandoval has struggled with his control this spring, yielding eight walks in 10 innings, but he has also struck out 13 and given up only five hits.