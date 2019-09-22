Sandoval didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Astros, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out one.

The rookie was staked to a 3-0 lead before he set foot on the mound, but Sandoval then gave up three runs of his own in the bottom of the second inning and received the hook shortly afterwards. He's scheduled for one more outing in 2019, and he'll take a 5.25 ERA and 39:16 K:BB through 36 innings into a home rematch with Houston on Friday.