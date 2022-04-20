Sandoval struck out five in four innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks in a 7-2 win Tuesday in Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

Sandoval got through the first two innings on just 26 pitches but needed 59 pitches to get through the next two frames. Despite his inefficiency, the lefty managed to pitch out of trouble and left the game with a 7-1 lead. In both of his starts this season he has pitched four innings and allowed one unearned run. With the Angels currently using six starters, his next scheduled start is Monday against Cleveland.