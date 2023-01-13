Sandoval and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $2.75 million contract Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Sandoval and the Angels will avoid the arbitration process after striking a deal Friday. The 26-year-old started 27 games with Los Angeles in 2022, compiling a 2.91 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 151 strikeouts over 148.2 innings.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Ends season on high note•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Rough second inning•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Solid against Guardians•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Takes no-decision Wednesday•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Quality versus Yankees•