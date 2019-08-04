Sandoval will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday at Cincinnati, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sandoval was scratched from Saturday's start for Salt Lake and will instead make his way to the majors for his big-league debut. The 22-year-old was promoted to Triple-A in early May but has struggled in the Pacific Coast League with a 6.41 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 66:35 K:BB through 60.1 innings.