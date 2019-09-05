Sandoval (0-2) gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three through 3.1 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Sandoval was effective, only allowing a solo home run and a walk through 3.1 innings before being pulled after 52 pitches. The Angels plan to limit Sandoval's pitch count for the rest of the month, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 22-year-old has a 4.91 ERA with a 30:11 K:BB through five starts this season. Sandoval is scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Indians at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.