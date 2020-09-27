Sandoval exited Sunday's start against the Dodgers with an apparent right leg injury, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The left-hander appeared to hurt his right leg during the third inning and was removed while in line for the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks over 2.2 innings. Barring a serious injury, Sandoval should have plenty of time to recover before spring training.