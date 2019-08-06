Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Listed as Sunday's starter
Sandoval is listed as the starter for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He followed an opener (Taylor Cole) in his MLB debut Monday, and the Angels could still tweak things and have him follow an opener Sunday based on who is available, but for now he is listed as a traditional starter. Sandoval's high-effort delivery is not necessarily geared for the rotation, but it worked for him over five innings in Cincinnati, surrendering two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He logged a 6.41 ERA while striking out 66 in 60.1 innings (15 starts) at Triple-A. His struggles were largely due to a career-worst 11.6 percent walk rate and the hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League.
