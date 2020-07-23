The Angels list Sandoval as their sixth starter on the season-opening 30-man roster.
Meanwhile, Sandoval's top competition for the final rotation spot, Felix Pena, is listed as a member of the bullpen, effectively confirming that the former will break camp with a starting role. Sandoval's positive COVID-19 test result in late June delayed his arrival at summer camp, but the lefty was able to make up enough ground in the job battle and wrapped up the Angels' exhibition slate by working three innings (51 pitches) and giving up five runs in a loss to the Padres. Look for Sandoval to be limited to around 75 pitches in his first turn of the regular season, which is expected to come July 29 at home versus the Mariners.
