Sandoval (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out two.

Sandoval surrender his first earned runs of the season Monday, ending his scoreless outing streak at three. The White Sox scratched across two runs in the first inning and then Adam Engel doubled in Jose Abreu in the sixth, accounting for the final run on Sandoval's line. The 25-year-old now sports a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 21 innings this season. Sandoval tentatively lines up to face the Nationals on Sunday.