Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that Sandoval (illness) has a "good shot" of opening the season in the six-man rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander started Wednesday's exhibition game against the Friars and got tagged for five runs on six hits over three frames, but Maddon has apparently liked what he's seen in summer training. Sandoval was late to camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but the delayed start doesn't appear to have significantly impacted his path to a rotation spot. The 23-year-old made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a 5.03 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 10 outings.