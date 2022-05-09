Sandoval allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings in a 5-4 win Sunday over Washington. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision.

Sandoval pitched fairly well through the first five innings, allowing just one run and pitching around trouble. In the sixth, he allowed three singles and a sacrifice fly before being removed. The lefty has a 1.28 WHIP on the season, identical to his career rate. However, his 2.03 ERA is about half of his career 4.08 ERA, suggesting he may be the beneficiary of some good luck in the first month of the season.