Sandoval (6-7) earned the win in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Sandoval needed 97 pitches to get through five frames, but he kept the Tigers off the scoreboard outside of a two-run third inning. The timing of the left-hander's turn in the rotation in relation to the All-Star break limited him to just three appearances in July, but he pitched well in those outings, posting a 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 17.1 frames. Sandoval may be turning things around after compiling a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 15 starts through the end of June.