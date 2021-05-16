Sandoval will start for the Angels against Cleveland on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw will take the ball as a starter for the first time in 2021 with Alex Cobb still battling a blister issue. Andrew Heaney and Shohei Ohtani will follow Sandoval on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Sandoval's longest outing in the majors this year is 3.1 innings, so it's a long shot to think he could factor into the decision Monday.
