Sandoval will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sandoval was rumored to be a candidate to start Saturday, but manager Joe Maddon confirmed the decision Friday. The southpaw has reportedly built up to 80-90 pitches. The 23-year-old made one start for the Angels this season before being sent back down to the alternate training site. In that appearance, he allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings.
