Sandoval didn't factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Friday. He completed five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

The left-hander wasn't exactly sharp in the start -- he needed 96 pitches, 40 of which were balls, to get through five frames -- but he worked around seven hits and two walks to limit the Dodgers to two runs. Sandoval continues to function as a reliable arm out of the Angels rotation, as he has worked at least five innings in 12 straight outings dating back to May 22 and has registered a 3.04 ERA along with a 1.13 WHIP over that stretch. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home versus Houston next Friday.