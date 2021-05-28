Sandoval will replace Shohei Ohtani as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Ohtani was scratched from the start a little over an hour before the game was set to begin. The decision is reportedly not injury related, so this may turn out to be only a spot start for Sandoval. Through 16.1 innings this season, he has posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 13:8 K:BB.