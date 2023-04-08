Sandoval did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings against Toronto. He struck out two.

It was far from a dominant effort for Sandoval with just the two strikes, but he deserved better than a no-decision Friday. The southpaw's only run allowed came in the fourth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Santiago Espinal. Unfortunately for Sandoval, the Angels were unable to hold the lead with Bo Bichette hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh. In two starts, the 26-year-old has registered a 1.64 ERA with a 4:3 K:BB ratio in 11 innings.