Sandoval (3-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Sandoval wasn't all that sharp in the contest, but that likely didn't make much of a difference Friday. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings, giving the Angels' offense nothing to work with, which left Sandoval had no support in his third consecutive loss. The 25-year-old southpaw now has a 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB through 81 innings in 15 starts overall. He's given up 10 runs (eight earned) in 16 innings in July.