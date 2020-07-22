Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that Sandoval (illness) could be ready for Friday's season opener at Oakland, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Maddon said last week it would be "hard to imagine" the 23-year-old being ready for Opening Day, but he's apparently been progressing well in his buildup. Sandoval missed the start of summer training after testing positive for COVID-19, so he's been behind the other pitchers as he competes for a spot in the six-man rotation. The left-hander's status should receive another update later in the week.