Sandoval was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Friday.
Sandoval's results have declined over his past three starts, and he'll work to right the ship at the team's alternate camp. Given the Angels' lack of major-league rotation depth this season, the southpaw could return to the active roster prior to the end of the 2020 campaign. Left-hander Jose Quijada was recalled from alternate camp in a corresponding move, but it's unclear who could take Sandoval's place in the starting rotation.
