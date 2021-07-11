Sandoval (2-3) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday despite allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The bad news is that Sandoval took the loss despite the strong effort. The good news is that he continues to shine as a starter, logging a season-high seven innings and 114 pitches in the contest. The southpaw has allowed three or fewer runs while pitching at least five innings in each of his past eight outings dating back to May 22. Over that span, he has posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB across 44.2 frames. Those numbers make him a viable fantasy asset in nearly all formats.