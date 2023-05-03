Sandoval (3-1) got the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.

Sandoval retired 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced, but eventually ran into a little trouble in the fifth. The Cardinals singled twice, and Tyler O'Neill wound up crossing the plate on a ground out from Andrew Knizner for their only run of the evening. Outside of an April 20 outing against the Yankees, Sandoval has allowed two or less runs in all of his other starts, although he has only tossed more than five innings twice and his 1.6 K/BB is on track to be the worst of his career. The 26-year-old will carry a 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB into his next projected start against the Astros next week.