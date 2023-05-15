Sandoval (3-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over 7.2 innings in a 4-3 loss against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Sandoval was sharp Sunday, allowing just an unearned run through his first seven innings before Josh Naylor smacked a go-ahead, three-run homer off Carlos Estevez in the bottom of the eighth, handing Sandoval the loss. Still, the 26-year-old left-hander has gotten off to a solid start in May, going 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in his last three outings (19 innings). Sandoval now sports a 3.22 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB through 44.2 innings this season.