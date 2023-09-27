The Angels placed Sandoval on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.

With a week left in the regular season, Sandoval's trip to the IL will cause him to miss the rest of the year. He finishes 2023 with a 4.11 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 144.2 innings across 28 starts, and he'll be replaced on the roster by Kolton Ingram, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move. Sandoval was on track to start the final game of the season Sunday, and the Angels have yet to announce a replacement.