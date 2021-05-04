Sandoval was recalled Monday.
Sandoval will take the roster spot of Mike Mayers, who was placed on the injured list Monday for an unspecified reason. Sandoval has yet to see any big-league action this season after failing to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
