Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Promoted to Double-A

Sandoval was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Thursday.

Sandoval will make his debut for the BayBears on Thursday against the Biloxi Shuckers. The 21-year-old southpaw, who was acquired from the Astros in exchange for Martin Maldonado near the end of July, tossed 14.2 scoreless innings in three appearances for High-A Inland Empire before earning a promotion. Sandoval allowed just six hits and six walks while striking out 21 over that stretch.

