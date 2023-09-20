Sandoval did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-2 loss against the Rays. He struck out seven.

The 26-year-old gave up a leadoff double to Yandy Diaz and a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena before registering an out in the game and despite allowing at least one baserunner in every inning, Sandoval managed to hold Tampa Bay scoreless for the remainder of his gritty outing. The southpaw didn't issue any free passes in his previous start, but went right back to his wild ways Tuesday, walking at least three for the 15th time in 27 tries this season, which has resulted in a career-worsts in BB/9 (4.38) and WHIP (1.50) through 141.2 innings. Sandoval is tentatively scheduled to face a tough Rangers' lineup at home early next week.