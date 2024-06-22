Sandoval was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left elbow strain.

Sandoval was removed from Friday's start in the third inning with what was initially labeled left forearm tightness, but he's actually dealing with an elbow strain. While he becomes eligible to return from the IL in early July, the Angels could opt to play it safe with the 27-year-old and keep him out until the All-Star break. Guillermo Zuniga was called up in a corresponding move, though Zuniga won't take Sandoval's spot in the rotation.