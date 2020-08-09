Sandoval (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings as the Angels fell 2-0 to the Rangers. He struck out four.

The southpaw really only made one mistake in his return to the rotation, but mistakes to Joey Gallo tend to wind up in the seats, and this one was no exception. Sandoval threw 94 pitches (58 strikes) in the quality start, and he should be able to avoid another trip back to the Angels' alternate training site after this performance. He'll hope for some more run support in his next outing, a home tilt against the Dodgers on Friday.