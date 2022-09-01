Sandoval (5-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Yankees. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Sandoval gave up both runs in the fifth inning, but Shohei Ohtani's three-run home run covered the damage in the sixth. This was Sandoval's third straight quality start, which comes after a stretch of five straight starts in which he didn't complete six frames. The southpaw now has a crisp 3.02 ERA on the year, though his 1.34 WHIP and 127:52 K:BB through 122 innings remain somewhat concerning. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Tigers next week.