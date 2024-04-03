Sandoval (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 10-2 victory over Miami. He struck out seven.

It was an encouraging outing from Sandoval after the left-hander was tagged for five runs (three earned) in just 1.2 innings in an Opening Day loss. Sandoval held the Marlins to just a pair of third-inning runs while the Angels' offense provided plenty of support in a comfortable win. Sandoval's ERA now sits at 6.14 through two starts after he went 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 128:74 K:BB across 28 outings last season.