Sandoval missed the "first few days" of training camp due to an illness, but he was able to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval's illness appears to be behind him as he reportedly no longer feels sick. The southpaw could compete for the fifth spot in the Angels' rotation, though the most likely scenario is that he starts the season in Triple-A.

