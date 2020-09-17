Sandoval was recalled from the alternate training site Wednesday.
The 23-year-old will rejoin the Halos for additional bullpen depth after spending the past couple weeks at the alternate site. Sandoval started in his first five outings of the season and had a 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 22.2 innings.
