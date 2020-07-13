Sandoval revealed Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 back on June 22, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The positive test explains why Sandoval was unable to report to camp until Thursday. Battling the virus has left him behind the rest of his teammates, so his workload will likely be limited early in the year.
