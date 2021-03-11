Sandoval is being stretched out as a starter during spring training, but he is also being considered for a big-league bullpen role, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sandoval has looked superb in Cactus League play thus far, throwing six scoreless innings and racking up nine strikeouts. However, there may not be room in the rotation for the left-hander, even with manager Joe Maddon committed to a six-man starting staff. Should Sandoval break camp with the club, he could function as a multiple-inning relief option with the ability to step into the rotation if the need arises. He could also start off the campaign logging innings in the minors, though Sandoval seems to be reducing the likelihood of that scenario with his strong start this spring.