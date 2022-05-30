Sandoval allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Neither Sandoval nor Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios pitched past the third inning in this contest. Sandoval allowed a two-run double to Lourdes Gurriel in the second inning and then yielded four more runs in the third before turning the ball over the to bullpen. This was the southpaw's worst start of the year, but he can be given a pass -- he still has a solid 2.70 ERA despite a 1.27 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 43.1 innings in his eight appearances. He'll try to shake off this bad outing next weekend in Philadelphia.