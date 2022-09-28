Sandoval did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Oakland. He struck out four.

Sandoval was mostly effective Tuesday but had trouble in the second inning, needing 29 pitches to finish the inning, and allowing all three runs he would surrender on the night to score. He may have been able to record the quality start but was pulled with 94 pitches in favor of a R/R matchup after recording a strikeout to begin the sixth inning. The southpaw has now failed to record a quality start in each of his last four outings after recording three straight prior. He still owns a strong 3.09 ERA on the season and tentatively next faces Oakland again next weekend.