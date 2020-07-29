Sandoval was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Wednesday.
This move comes after Sandoval fired four innings during Tuesday's game against the Mariners, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll likely remain stretched out at the team's satellite camp until a starter or long reliever is needed. Luke Bard was summoned to the big club in a corresponding move.
