The Angels and Sandoval avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.025 million contract Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It's a sizable raise for Sandoval, who had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander experienced a breakout in 2022 but regressed to a 4.11 ERA and 128:74 K:BB over 144.2 frames in 2023. He'll be seeking more consistency in 2024.
