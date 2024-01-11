The Angels and Sandoval avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.025 million contract Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's a sizable raise for Sandoval, who had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander experienced a breakout in 2022 but regressed to a 4.11 ERA and 128:74 K:BB over 144.2 frames in 2023. He'll be seeking more consistency in 2024.