Sandoval (0-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Angels.
Sandoval was handed a lead in the first inning, but he allowed multiple runs in each frame that he appeared to take the loss. There was some poor batted ball luck involved, as he allowed only one extra-base hit, though there was still nothing redeemable from his first start of the new campaign. Sandoval has also had a WHIP over 1.30 in all but one season in the majors,
