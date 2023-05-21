Sandoval (3-3) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Twins on Saturday.

Sandoval has failed to complete five innings in three of his nine starts this season, and each time has been because he's issued too many free passes. This was the first time in his last three outings he'd issued multiple walks. The southpaw has a 3.47 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB over 49.1 innings this season. Sandoval will look to rein in his control next weekend versus the Marlins.