Sandoval allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Sandoval induced nine groundball outs and needed only 81 pitches to record his 16 outs. However, he still got the early hook after allowing five hits across his last 1.1 innings. Nevertheless, Sandoval has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts, during which he's maintained a 1.86 ERA with a 43:14 K:BB across 48.1 frames. For the season, Sandoval maintains a 2.99 ERA with a 134: K:BB in 132.1 innings.