Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Solid in MLB debut
Sandoval allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings Monday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sandoval entered the contest with a 5-0 deficit, but after surrendering a pair of runs in the second, he was able to settle down. He went on to fire four scoreless frames before his night came to and end. Considering the current injuries to Los Angeles' starting rotation, there's a good chance Sandoval will see another turn, especially following a strong showing.
