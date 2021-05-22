Sandoval is starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
The 24-year-old southpaw is a starter by trade, but he has also worked out of the bullpen at times for the Angels over the last three seasons. Through 63.2 career innings as a big-league starter, Sandoval has a 5.80 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a 54:29 K:BB - his 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23.2 innings as a reliever are more promising. The Angels have been working with a six-man rotation all season, and Sandoval represents a seventh starting option, so it is unclear if this outing will just buy everyone else some extra rest or if he has a shot at displacing someone else in the rotation.
